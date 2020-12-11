WE tv Picks Up 'The Real Blac Chyna,' 'Joseline’s Cabaret' Series from Zeus Network SVOD Service

WE tv has acquired two original reality series from subscription streaming service Zeus Network.

The network will air the first season of millennial-targeted Zeus’ 13-episode series The Real Blac Chyna, which follows the life of entrepreneur, model and reality star Blac Chyna, as well as Joseline’s Cabaret, which follows Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez as she creates a sensual cabaret in her hometown of Miami, said the network.

The deal marks the first time that both series will air on linear tv since their premiere on Zeus.

“WE tv is focused on telling real stories about real people and real relationships, which makes the addition of ‘The Real Blac Chyna’ an obvious fit for our network,” said Lauren Gellert, executive vice president of Development and original programming for WE tv in a statement. “We’re thrilled to partner with Zeus and bring Blac Chyna’s and Joseline’s compelling, larger-than-life stories to our audiences for the first time ever on linear tv.”

Added Zeus founder and CEO Lemuel Plummer: “Both shows were critical hits when they premiered on the Zeus network and have had tremendous success with our audience. We’re thrilled to license these compelling properties to WE tv. We are confident this partnership will bring new audiences to our networks.”

