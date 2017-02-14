WE tv Hears From Hill in Black History Month PSAs

To celebrate Black History Month, WE tv is running a series of public service announcements (PSAs) featuring 10 African-American members of Congress talking about who has inspired them most.

The PSAs will air on the network and be available on a microsite at WEtv.com. The site also features a photo gallery and a list of Black History Month events around the country.

The PSAs feature Sen. Tim Scott and Reps. Alma Adams, Joyce Beatty, G.K. Butterfield, Yvette Clarke, Marcia Fudge, Robin Kelly and Cedric Richmond. Also weighing in are Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. John Lewis.