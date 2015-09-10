WDBJ Shooting Prompts Calls for Action on Gun Violence

With the momentum of the tragic shooting of a WDBJ news crew and the aide of the father of one of them, a trio of Virginia Democratic political heavyweights has teamed up to push for expanded background checks for gun purchases, according to gun control advocates.

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, and Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner are joining with Andy Parker, father of slain reporter Alison Parker to push for new legislation, The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence said Thursday.

The Brady Campaign praised the team effort. Soon after the shooting, Parker vowed to do whatever it took to toughen laws and reduce gun violence.

"Mr. Parker is exactly right; we need to do ‘whatever it takes’ to stop gun violence in America," said Brady Campaign president Dan Gross. "We admire him for turning his pain into lifesaving action,” Gross continued. “Brady background checks save lives every day by keeping guns out of dangerous hands. Working with these leaders to finish the job will not only reduce gun violence in Virginia, but will save lives all across the country."

Parker was expected to lead a #WhateverItTakes day on Capitol Hill Thursday urging action on gun control.

Kaine paid tribute to the slain news team on the Senate floor Sept. 9, and used the opportunity to call for action on gun violence and to announce he was introducing a bill that would "hold people responsible if they sell or transfer a firearm to someone who is barred by federal law from possessing one..."

Warner also took to the Senate floor Sept. 10 to talk about the shooting and to call for universal background checks.