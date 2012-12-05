WCIT Ambassador Kramer: Reports of Failure Are Highly Overrated

Ambassador Terry Kramer, who is heading the U.S. Delegation

to the World Conference on International Telecommunications (WCIT 12) in Dubai,

says there have been inaccurate reports that the U.S. and Canada had failed in

their proposal to hold early discussion on the scope of the International

Telecom Regulations (ITRs).

The U.S. does not want the conference to expand its regs

into Internet governance and oversight issues if it means granting governments

more control over broadband content or transmissions.

In a statement emailed from Dubai Wednesday, Kramer said

that progress had been made. He said that there had been "high-level

discussions" on the proposal within the first two days of the conference, which

started Dec. 3; that as a result of those discussions, the preamble to the

ITR's had been retained with only "minor" changes; and that the

definition of telecommunications in Article on of the regs had been retained unchanged.

He also said talks were continuing over which entities the

treaty would apply to -- confining it to telecom companies or potentially

expanding it to Web content/search providers. That included discussions by a

working group reporting to the conference chairman, he said.

The U.S. continues to push for not expanding that

definition.

"There has been no 'failure' to achieve U.S.

objectives," he said. "[T]o the contrary, the WCIT has made progress

on these issues, validating the proposal by the U.S. and Canada to address them

early in the proceedings."

In an interview with WCIT organizers Tuesday, delegation

member Ambassador Philip L. Verveer, U.S Coordinator for International

Communications and Information Policy, saidthat he had reason to be confident there would be "no direct effort at

affecting internet governance."

In a show of support for that U.S. effort, the House Wednesday

unanimously approved a joint resolution supporting a multistakeholder model

of Internet governance. The Senate passed it back in September.