WBZ Boston, Patriots Renew Broadcast Partnership
WBZ Boston, the CBS O&O in Boston, has extended its rights to air a range of New England Patriots programming through 2022.
Under its agreement with the Patriots and Kraft Sports Productions, WBZ will air the NFL team’s preseason games, postseason programming and three Patriots shows – Patriots All Access, Patriots Game Day and 5th Quarter.
WBZ and the Patriots formed their partnership a decade ago.
