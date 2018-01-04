WBTV Heroes Popping Up in D.C.

Warner Bros. TV and DC Entertainment are opening a "pop-up" shop Jan. 12-14 in association with "DC in D.C."



That is their co-sponsored three-day Martin Luther King holiday weekend event where WVTV's Flash and Supergirl series stars and producers will team up with DC comic writers and artists to talk up the intersection of comics, entertainment, and culture with government officials, politicians, and others.



The pop-up shop, which will set up outside the Newseum (on Pennsylvania Ave. between the White House and Capitol), will feature merchandise, a device charging station and a free coffee bar.



There will also be talent appearances--cast members from Gotham and Black Lightning (which will premiere at the show) and DC writers/artists Jim Lee, Tom King and Geoff Johns--autograph signings, and a "fantasy photo opportunity."