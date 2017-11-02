WBAL Punches Its Lottery Broadcast Ticket

WBAL-TV has signed a new three-year deal to broadcast the Maryland Lottery drawing.

That came after approval from the Maryland Board of Public Works (lottery profits support various state initiatives), according to the station.

WBAL has been carrying the lottery for the past decade. Drawings are broadcast daily Monday through Saturday at 12:26 p.m., 7:56 p.m. and during the 11 p.m. news. Sundays drawings are 12:26 and 7:56.

For FY 2017, lottery sales were a record $1.935 billion.

"Our partnership meshes perfectly with other key relationships our two organizations have in common, most notably, our mutual association with the Baltimore Ravens," said WBAL president and GM Dan Joerres.