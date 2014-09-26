WBAF to Sponsor Wisconsin Gubernatorial Debates

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation (WBAF) is sponsoring the state's gubernatorial debates Oct. 10 (La Cross/Eau Claire) and 17 (Milwaukee).

Both debates, each an hour, will be carried by TV and radio stations across the state.

Squaring off will be Governor Scott Walker and challenger Mary Burke.

Coordinating the La Crosse/Eau Claire debate will be Anne Paape, station manager and news director at WKBT-TV La Crosse. Coordinating the Milwaukee debate will be Bill Hurwitz, VP, Milwaukee Radio Alliance.