Waz Returns to Full-Time Comcast Public Policy Post
Joe Waz, former top public policy exec with Comcast, is
returning as senior strategic adviser in public policy and external affairs.
Waz retired in April 2011 after 17 years with the company,
though he remained a consultant. His primary responsibility had been public
policy.
David Cohen heads up public policy for the company, and will
continue to do so. Waz will divide his time between Los Angeles, where he moved after
retiring, and Washington. "For decades, Joe's wise counsel and thought
leadership has been sought across a variety of public policy topics," said
Cohen. "We look forward to Joe's active re-engagement with the public
policy community."
