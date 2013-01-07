Waz Returns to Full-Time Comcast Public Policy Post

Joe Waz, former top public policy exec with Comcast, is

returning as senior strategic adviser in public policy and external affairs.

Waz retired in April 2011 after 17 years with the company,

though he remained a consultant. His primary responsibility had been public

policy.

David Cohen heads up public policy for the company, and will

continue to do so. Waz will divide his time between Los Angeles, where he moved after

retiring, and Washington. "For decades, Joe's wise counsel and thought

leadership has been sought across a variety of public policy topics," said

Cohen. "We look forward to Joe's active re-engagement with the public

policy community."