Waxman Says Commerce Will Look Into Access to PEG Channels

House Energy

& Commerce Committee Chairman Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) called access

to PEG channels an important issue

and one the

committee would look into.



That came in

a markup Wednesday on the 21st Century Communications and Video

Accessibility Act (HR 3101), which

passed out of

committee Wednesday on a voice vote. The assurance was made to Rep.

Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), who agreed

to withdraw an

amendment to the bill on PEG channels that could have slowed its

progress.

Baldwin

outlined the amendment before withdrawing it (which is away for her to

make the point without holding up the

larger bill).



She had

asked for assurances that the committee would take up PEG issues "in the

near future." Those issues included

the move of PEG

channels from analog to digital tiers, the clustering on digital

channels on subchannels to a single, menu-driven channel, and other

moves by cable operators that that she argues can make them

harder to access, including for the disabled.



She said PEG

channels "serve as a lifeline to Americans with disabilities," helping

them stay connected by

monitoring

and engaging in local government and distant learning classes, or even

go to church.



"While we

strive for digital inclusion," she said, "we must protect and enhance

the existing access to news and

civic

life available to PEG channels.



Her

amendment would have made sure that PEG providers would have to meet the

same standards for accessibility as broadcasters.



It would

also require that subscribers be able to "rely on their PEG channels for

emergency alerts" Baldwin did not spell out exactly where that was

going with that part of the amdment, but did say

that her concern was that when PEG channels are moved from an analog to

a digital tier, "they are completely inaccessible to analog cable

customers," which she said placed "an unnecessary burden on low-income

and fixed-income individuals and families and people

with disabilities."



The

amendment is based on her Community Access Preservation Act (HR 3745),

which she introduced last October and requires that PEG channels be just

as accessible as broadcast must-carry stations carried

on a cable system. That essentially means that to move PEG channels to

digital, an operator would have to move broadcast channels to that tier

as well. And if there are no must-carry stations, PEG channels would

have to be available to every sub at no additional

charge.



"You have

raised a very important issue that we need to look at more carefully,"

said Waxman, who added that he would talk with her and committee leaders

about "what we can do in this area."