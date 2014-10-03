Waxman Plugs Sec. 706/Title II Hybrid Net Neutrality Rules

House Energy & Commerce Committee ranking member Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) is pitching FCC chairman Tom Wheeler on a hybrid Title II/Sec. 706 approach to reconstituting network neutrality rules.

The proposal is targeted to an Oct. 7 FCC network neutrality forum on "new ideas for protecting and promoting an open Internet," which will consider hybrid options, among others.

In a 10-page letter to Wheeler, Waxman, who is retiring at the end of this session, suggested reclassifying Internet access under Title II regulations, then using Sec. 706 authority to establish bright-line rules banning blocking, "throttling," and paid prioritization.

