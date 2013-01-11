Waxman Offers Some Gun Violence Proposals

Rep. Henry Waxman (D-Calif.), ranking member of the House

Energy and Commerce Committee, has made three recommendations on combating gun

violence, and media violence restrictions were nowhere to be found.

In letters to Vice President Joe Biden and Mike Thompson

(D-Calif.), chair of the House Democratic Caucus Gun Violence Prevention Task

Force, Waxman said that in addition to background checks for gun and ammunition

purchases, limiting the size of magazines, preventing straw purchases, and

banning assault weapons, they should consider trigger locks and fingerprint

recognition, public health research and mental health research and medical

coverage.

Together, he said, they would provide "a comprehensive

blueprint for action in tackling one of the nation's most pressing public

health problems. I urge you and the Task Force to adopt them as part of your

final report."