Waxman: Justice Says Antitrust Laws Provide Little Help In PolicingNet Neutrality

According to Rep. Henry Waxman (D-Calif.), he has been told

by the Department of Justice that antitrust enforcement is not the best

way to enforce network neutrality, as some Republicans, including FCC

Commissioner Robert McDowell have argued.

At a network neutrality hearing Wednesday in the House

Communications Subcommittee, Waxman said his staffers had talked to Justice

Department officials, and had been told that although antitrust laws would be

"useful" if a cable company or phone company exercised market

power to stop a competitor from entering the market, "antitrust law

doesn't stop [them] from blocking Web sites or applications that don't pay

for access."

He said DOJ told him that favoring web sites that pay

"high fees" and degrading those that don't "is perfectly legal under

the antitrust laws," as long as the companies are not in direct

competition with the Web sites being degraded."

One of the key concerns about discrimination is cable

operators favoring their owned online services over competing Web sites,

which would appear to be under antitrust purview. But at the hearing none of

the three industry witnesses spoke up when Waxman asked if anyone

disagreed with that assessment, while two pro net neutrality reg witnesses

said they strongly agreed that antitrust regs were of little help.

One said they were good for merger reviews and that was about it, while

another said "antitrust is really no remedy at all for consumers or

producers."

In his dissent from the net neutrality regs, one of

Commissioner Robert McDowell's arguments for the regs being unnecessary

was that antitrust and consumer protection laws already covered the issue.

"Both the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission are well

equipped to cure any market ills."

Specifically, he pointed to the Sherman Act's prohibition on

conduct that would "lead to monopolization, which he said in the context of broadband

service would cover "(1) Exclusive dealing - for example, the only way a

consumer could obtain streaming video is from a broadband provider's preferred

partner site; (2) Refusals to deal (the other side of the exclusive dealing coin)

- i.e., if a cable company were to assert that the only way a content delivery

network could interconnect with it to stream unaffiliated video content to its

customers would be to pay $1 million/port/month, such action could constitute a

"constructive" refusal to deal if any other content delivery network could

deliver any other traffic for a $1,000/port/month price; and (3) Raising

rivals' costs - achieving essentially the same results using different

techniques."