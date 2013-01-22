Waxman: Communications Subcommittee Success Depends on Bipartisanship

House Energy and Commerce Committee ranking Democrat Henry

Waxman (D-Calif.) sent committee chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) a memo Tuesday

as the committee began its work in the new Congress suggesting that bills fare

better when they are bipartisan.

On the Communications Subcommittee, for example, the three

bills in the committee's jurisdiction that were either reported out of the

committee or that went directly to the floor without the support of the

Democratic majority did not pass. Those were the FCC Process Reform Act, a

resolution disapproving the FCC's net neutrality rules, and one that would have

defunded National Public Radio.

By contrast, of the four bills in their jurisdiction that

were supported by Dems -- the Middle Class Tax Relief and Job Creation Act of

2011 (which included incentive auctions), a resolution backing a

multistakeholder model of Internet governance, a bill to return unused

broadband stimulus funds to the Treasury and H.R. 3310, the FCC Consolidated

Reporting Act of 2011 -- two passed. Those were the tax relief bill and the

multistakeholder resolution.

That is a 50% success rate, Waxman pointed out.

"The overriding lesson of last Congress is that the

Committee succeeded legislatively when its measures had broad bipartisan

support and failed when they did not," he said.