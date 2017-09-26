Watson to Chair C-SPAN Executive Committee

Comcast Cable CEO Dave Watson has been named chairman of the C-SPAN board's executive committee.



That came at the network's board meeting in New York.



Watson joined the board succeeding Comcast CEO Neil Smit after he stepped down earlier this year.



Dexter Goei, president of the board, Altice N.V. and chairman and CEO of NY-based Altice USA also joined the C-SPAN Board, as did Denver, Colo.-based Wide Open West CEO Steven Cochran.



Elected to additional two-year terms were board members Pat McAdaragh, president of Midco and Alan Block, chairman of Block Communications.



The executive committee can be empowered to set strategy and oversee finances on behalf of the 15-member board.