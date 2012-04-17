Waters Wants Tribune Transfers Put Out For Comment

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) wants the FCC to

put Tribune's station license transfers and attendant waiver requests out for

public comment, and says she will introduce a bill, the FCC Waiver

Accountability Act of 2012, that would make that required procedure for all

such transfers.

Waters,

in a letter to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, said she thought the FCC had

not sufficiently monitored the public interest obligations of broadcast license

holders when the licenses are held by hedge funds and venture capitalists in

bankruptcy proceedings. She also said that the FCC has never made it clear to

the public when one a transfer it is considering includes a waiver of tis

rules. "The practice does not promote transparency," she said.

Specifically,

she said she was troubled by the recent retrans dispute between DirecTV and

Tribune--since resolved--in which DirecTV alleged that Tribune creditors -- it is

in the midst of protracted bankruptcy proceedings -- had blocked a deal that

would have resolved the impasse earlier.

The impasse led to blackouts in California (L.A.) and New York.

The

FCC has yet to rule on the transfer of Tribune licenses and newspaper-broadcast

crossownership waivers, and Waters says that, as the bankruptcy proceeding

winds down, it should put those waivers out for review before deciding whether

to allow the transfer to creditors. "When the commission revisits

Tribune's application," she wrote, "I strongly believe the public

should also be given the opportunity to comment on both the transfer of the

licenses and any waivers the investment firms will need to continue to operate

both a Newspaper and broadcast station in the same market." Not to do so,

she said, would rob the people of an opportunity to provide input on whether

the transfer of the license and waivers would be in the public interest.

She

pointed out that since the Third Circuit invalidated the FCC's revision of

ownership rules, the ban on crossownerships was in effect and the common

ownership should terminate upon the sale of the properties, absent new waivers.

Tribune

has been in bankruptcy court since 2008. Its biggest creditors include hedge

funds and investment banks like Oaktree Partners, Angelo, Gordon & Co., JP

Morgan Chase, Bank of America and Citibank.

Mike Farrell (Multichannel News) contributed to this

report.