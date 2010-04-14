Waters Intros Bill Extending Comcast/NBC Comment Period

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) is serious about wanting the FCC to extend its comment period on the Comcast/NBCU proposed joint venture.



Waters has introduced a bill, HR 5020, that would extend the comment period 45 days. She sent a letter to the FCC earlier in the week asking it to extend the deadline, but apparently is hedging her bets. The commission has rejected a petition by Media Access Project for the 45-day extension, as well as a request by a pan-Aisan group to delay vetting the deal while it looks into its effect on Asian Americans.



In announcing the bill, Waters said it had the backing of MAP, as well as "Consumers Union, Free Press, Communications Workers of America, Parents Television Council, Public Knowledge, National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and the Greenlining Institute."



It also has 50 legislative co-sponsors including most of the Congressional Black Caucus, she said.



An FCC spokesperson had no comment.