Waters: FCC Net Neutrality Rules Could Harm Minorities

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) said late Tuesday that she was

"very concerned" that the FCC's just-adopted network neutrality

regulations are "insufficient and harmful to many American

consumers," including creating a mobile digital divide.

Her chief problem is that not all the rules apply to

wireless broadband, a technology that is disproportionately used by African

Americans and Latinos. "Although the new rules bar fixed broadband Internet

providers from "unreasonable discrimination" against Web traffic,

they exempt mobile broadband providers -- leaving millions without critical consumer

protections and leading to a fractured Internet."

Waters supported the FCC initiative to expand and codify the

FCC's network neutrality guidelines, but said Tuesday that "confusion and

misinformation" had "overshadowed the Commission's original intent."

and blamed it on pressure from the telecom industry.

The order adopting the regs was based on a compromise

struck between stakeholders, though toughened to pass muster with Democratic

Commissioners Michael Copps and Mignon Clyburn.

"The rules approved by the FCC would not protect these

communities if a wireless broadband service provider decides to block any

application or service that is not a voice/video communications service,"

she said, "[i]n effect, consumers of color, who are more dependent on

wireless broadband to access the Internet, would have less governmental

protection than Americans who can afford both wired and wireless

connections."

Commissioner Clyburn, whose vote was crucial to the 3-2

decision, said at Tuesday's meeting she was also concerned about the possible

disproportionate impact on minorities. "There is evidence in our record

that some communities, namely African American and Hispanic, use and rely upon

mobile Internet access much more than other socio-economic groups," she

said, adding that she would have preferred the rules be applied equally to

wired and wireless broadband. But she pointed out that the order did not mean

the FCC was pre-approving wireless conduct that would be prevented under the regs

applying to wired broadband, and pointed out that the FCC was creating a

committee to monitor the wireless space.