Waters to FCC: Don't Wade Into Ownership Just Yet

The FCC continues to solicit comment from the

public on media ownership and diversity, and Rep. Maxine Waters had a piece of

her mind to give to the chairman.

In

a letter to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski dated Wednesday, she said she was

concerned with reports that the commission intended to "revive some form

of the same lax media cross ownership rules that the Third Circuit Court

invalidated in July 2011."

In

fact those reports are about a year old, ever since the chairman in fall 2011

signaled he was taking a similar approach to the loosening the

newspaper-broadcast crossownership ban proposed by then Chairman Kevin Martin,

the approach Waters was referring to.

In

fact the court did not take issue with the proposal so much as with how it was

proposed -- without sufficient vetting by the public -- and with how it and

separate diversity initiatives were (or more specifically, were not) justified

by the commission.

Waters

is a long-time consolidation critic and continued in that vein in her letter,

opining that only a few companies own the major broadcast nets and the vast

majority of the top 50 cable nets

She

says the FCC should not proceed with a vote on the ownership proposal until it

has analyzed the findings of a recent ownership report (the so-called 323

report) that found little improvement in minority or female station ownership

and the impact on that diversity landscape of even more deregulatory changes.

In

that she joins a chorus of minority advocates who have called for diversity

impact studies before a vote.

The

chairman had wanted to vote the item by the end of the year, but has postponed

it until at least early January after agreeing to 30 more days worth of comment

on the 323 report.

FCC

Watchers are growing increasingly pessimistic about the chances for a January

vote, and even broadcasters don't seem to be pushing that hard given that they

see the changes as too few and are not happy with an additional change that

would make some joint sales agreements attributable as ownership under local

ownership caps.