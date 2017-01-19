Watch Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ Rally and Concert
By B&C Staff
Inauguration events are in full swing for the 45th President Donald Trump.
Thursday events kicked off with a leadership luncheon, which was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and the “Make America Great Again!” rally and concert at the Lincoln Memorial.
Watch ABC News’ live stream of the rally and concert below:
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BqA5wr12tn0[/embed]
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.