Watch Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ Rally and Concert

Inauguration events are in full swing for the 45th President Donald Trump.

Thursday events kicked off with a leadership luncheon, which was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and the “Make America Great Again!” rally and concert at the Lincoln Memorial.

Watch ABC News’ live stream of the rally and concert below:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BqA5wr12tn0[/embed]