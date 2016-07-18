Watch All the GOP Convention Action Live

Don’t miss a minute of the Republican National Convention action.

Thanks to RNC’s YouTube live stream, you can watch the drama unfold — and there has already been plenty — as Melania Trump, wife of presumed GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, actors Scott Baio and Antonio Sabàto Jr. and Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson take the stage.

The confab runs from July 18-21 in Cleveland, Ohio.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izmlveQPUe4[/embed]