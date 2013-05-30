Watch ABC App Heads to Kindle

The Disney/ABC Television Group has expanded the availability of its Watch ABC app to Kindle Fire and Kindle Fire HD.

The Watch ABC service first launched May 15, 2013 at the ABC upfront on iOS devices, which include iPad, iPhone and iPod touch, as well as at ABC.com/Watch.

The app is designed to make a live 24/7 stream of the ABC broadcast network available to subscribers of pay TV providers who have inked TV everywhere deals with multichannel providers. The app also provides access to full episodes on demand of ABC's daytime and primetime programming nationwide.

Currently, the service has been rolled out in a free preview mode in New York City via WABC-TV and Philadelphia via WPVI through the end of June. After that point it will only be available as an authenticated service.

The company says it currently has deals with Comcast, Cablevision, Cox Communications, Charter Communications, Midcontinent Communications and AT&T U-verse that will allow their subs access the feeds.

This summer, live streams of Watch ABC will roll out to markets where ABC owned stations. These include Los Angeles (KABC-TV), Chicago (WLS-TV), San Francisco (KGO-TV), Houston (KTRK-TV), Raleigh-Durham (WTVD-TV) and Fresno (KFSN-TV).

The network has also reached an agreement with Hearst to launch the app in their 13 ABC station markets in "upcoming months," the company reported. These include such markets as Boston, Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Milwaukee.

Agreements with other station groups to make the app available in markets where pay TV providers have inked TV everywhere deals are expected to be announced before the launch of the fall season.