Watch the 2017 'B&C' Hall of Fame
By B&C Staff
The 27th Annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame has come to a close. But you can catch up on all you missed with the videos below.
This year's nominees include: Bill Abbott, CEO of Crown Media Holdings, Inc. and Crown Media Family Networks; Kevin Beggs, chairman of Lionsgate Television Group; Sen. Gordon Smith, president and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters; Peter Dunn, president of CBS Television Stations; María Elena Salinas, co-anchor of Noticiero Univision; Bob Greenblatt, chairman, NBC Entertainment; Gary Bettman, commissioner, National Hockey League; John W. Waller, III, chairman, Waller Capital Partners; Susan Swain & Rob Kennedy, president & co-CEOs of C-SPAN; John Landgraf, CEO, FX Networks and FX Productions; Cyma Zarghami, president, Viacom Inc.’s Nickelodeon Group; and ABC’s The View.
