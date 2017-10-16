Welcome to the 27th Annual ‘Broadcasting & Cable’ Hall of Fame
By B&C Staff
Oct. 16 we salute the class of 2017—a very special class indeed!
Launched in 1991 on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Broadcasting magazine, the Broadcasting Hall of Fame honored 60 individuals at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. The class included industry legends from Marconi to Paley who had made extraordinary contributions to creating and building today’s industry.
In 1993, cable television had come of age and the awards ceremony embraced the early cable pioneers, and became the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. The class of 1993 included iconic individuals like Bill Daniels and Ted Turner, who had birthed an industry that transformed the television landscape.
The class of 2017 features a blend of creative talent from the Los Angeles community along with major network leaders ranging from station sales to the programming side; the cable industry is represented by C-SPAN leaders Susan Swain and Rob Kennedy; and Sen. Gordon H. Smith, president and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters, will receive the Chairman’s Award.
National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman joins the class and the program is appropriately anchored by María Elena Salinas, the long-tenured Noticiero Univision co-anchor, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Once again a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Broadcasters Foundation of America benefiting those industry colleagues and their families who have fallen on hard times, in addition to The Paley Center for Media.
We are grateful to our hosts for the evening, WCBS New York co-anchor Maurice DuBois, who is joined by Emmy Award-winning actress and best-selling author Susan Lucci.
Once again, we are most appreciative of the contribution of the entire staff of B&C, from the design and marketing teams to the editorial and production staffs; the events team at NewBay Media, under Kelly Boon; and the staff of NYC TV Week under the direction of Charlie Weiss. A special shout-out to our event staff: Jessica Wolin; our PR team at Sayles & Winnikoff; and Eric Drath and the Live Star team, who both produce the videos for the event and manage the stage production.
Finally, we thank you, our alumni, sponsors and attendees who make the B&C Hall of Fame a very special evening and a celebration in recognition of our worthy colleagues. We look forward to you joining us again next year to continue the celebration of those who make this industry a very special one. Thank you, everyone.
William J. AbbottKevin Beggs
Gary Bettman
Peter Dunn
Robert Greenblatt
John Landgraf
María Elena Salinas
Sen. Gordon H. Smith
Susan Swain and Robert Kennedy
John W. Waller III
Cyma ZarghamiThe View
