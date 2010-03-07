Washington Weighs In On WABC-Cablevision Retrans Disconnect

In

the wake of Disney's decision to follow through on pulling WABC-TV from Cablevision systems, the

e-mails were flying in Washington, with calls for government to step in if

necessary to bring the parties together.

John Kerry

(D-Mass.), chairman of the Sen. Communications Subcommittee, renewed his call

for Washington to step in, as well as telling the two sides to work something

out, rather than make "collateral damage" of viewers. But he did not

put the blame on ABC, as he seemed to do in a letter to FCC chairman Julius Genachowski last week

urging a resolution of the impasse.

In that letter

he had said he didn't think ABC should be able to pull the signal without some

FCC finding that Cablevision had bargained in bad faith.

But in Sunday's

statement, he pointed no fingers. He said that ABC had pulled the signal

because it could not agree with Cablevision on the value, and added that it is

"neither my place nor my goal to pick sides in this dispute."

