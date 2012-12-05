Washington State Tops TechNet State Broadband Readiness Study

According to a just-released ranking

of the top 50 states with the "ingredients" for promoting and developing

broadband, Washington state leads the way with a strong

information/communications and apps development economy (Microsoft and Amazon

are based there).

Massachusetts is second thanks to Boston's cluster of

universities and tech companies, while Delaware ranks third thanks to network

quality, where it ranks first among the three key ingredients: adoption,

network quality and economic structure.

Rounding out the top 10 list are Maryland, California, New

Jersey, Vermont, Virginia, Utah and New York.

Taking up the final three spots in the relevant broadband

metrics are Alaska, Hawaii and Arkansas, in that order.

To rank the states, TechNet used broadband adoption

information from a National Telecommunications and Information Administration

study, network speed data from Akamai and the Fiber to the Home Council

(percent passed by fiber optics), and economic data on the percentage of jobs

in information and communications technology industries and apps development-related

jobs specifically.

TechNet advocates in Washington on behalf of CEO's and

senior execs for members including Apple, Cisco, Dell, and Yahoo.