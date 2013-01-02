Washington State Reps. Seek FCC Info on Spectrum Border Issues

Add a trio of Washington State Democratic House members to

those concerned about border issues and the FCC's incentive auctions. The FCC

will need to coordinate with Canada and Mexico as it reclaims spectrum from

broadcasters and repacks them into a different configuration to free up

spectrum for wireless.

Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.) has been particularly concerned

with frequency coordination issues with Canada, but that is not the only

Northern Border legislator looking for some answers.

In a letter to FCC chairman Julius Genachowski, a copy of

which was supplied to B&C, Reps.

Jim McDermott, Norm Dicks and Adam Smith said the FCC must carefully coordinate

with Canada to avoid interference, but also to ensure that viewers continue to

receive signals at all given that when TV stations are moved to clear spectrum

for cellphone companies, there will be fewer places to move them given

Canadian rights to channels along the border.

They are concerned that as many as 14 stations could be

forced to cut power and lose viewers, including 10 of 17 full-power stations in

the Seattle-Tacoma market.

"Freeing up frequencies for wireless broadband is an

important policy objective, which we supported," they wrote, "but

that objective cannot -- and should not -- be achieved by depriving residents

of television markets along the northern U.S. border of access to television

signals they have enjoyed for years for free."

They asked the FCC to disclose "on an ongoing

basis," any info on a new band plan and the nature of any contacts with

Canadian officials.

In an interview with B&C/Multichannel News, Gary Epstein, senior

adviser and co-lead on the FCC's Incentive Auction Task Force, said the FCC

would address the border issues before it votes on a final auction framework,

though he pointed out the statute does not require that. He also said the plan

was flexible enough to "accommodate differences in spectrum along the

border if we actually need it."