Washington State Gets $84 Million in Broadband Stimulus

Washington

State is the latest to

get broadband stimulus money from the National Telecommunication and

Information Administration.

NTIA said Monday (March 1) it would give out $84 million in

grants for community anchor institutions including schools, libraries and

government buildings.

NTIA is focusing on those institutions as ways to drive

adoption and deployment.

The Washington

State grant will provide

an additional 830 miles of fiber backbone and new microwave sites. Among the

newly-connected areas will be a number of tribal centers and clinics.

That announcement comes a day before FCC Chairman Julius

Genachowski is scheduled to talk to the National Congress of American Indians about

the national broadband plans' proposals for improving access and adoption on

tribal lands.

NTIA and the Department of Agriculture together are giving

out $7.2 billion in broadband stimulus funds. The Washington State

grant is projected to create almost 2,000 jobs, according to Sen. Maria

Cantwell (D-Wash.).

NTIA is accepting bids through March 15 for a second round

of funding.