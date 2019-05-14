Warren Disses Fox Town Hall Invite

Don't count Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) among the Democratic presidential hopefuls who have taken to Fox News, the highest-rated cable news channel, to get their message out via town hall meetings.

Warren said Tuesday in a tweet thread that she had been asked but had turned the down, and apparently in no uncertain terms, since it was hardly a "thanks for asking" reply.

[embed]https://twitter.com/ewarren/status/1128314857730846721[/embed]

"I love town halls. I’ve done more than 70 since January, and I’m glad to have a television audience be a part of them," she said. "Fox News has invited me to do a town hall, but I’m turning them down—here’s why… Fox News is a hate-for-profit racket that gives a megaphone to racists and conspirators—it’s designed to turn us against each other, risking life and death consequences, to provide cover for the corruption that’s rotting our government and hollowing out our middle class."

The "hard pass" may also be a reference to the White House's new policy of selectively relieving some journalists of their hard passes.

Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and mayor Pete Buttigieg are some of the the Democratic candidates who have said yes to Fox town Hall invites. Klobuchar and Sanders have already appeared, and Buttigieg is scheduled for later this week (May 19).