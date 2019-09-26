WarnerMedia Gets Latinx Comedy in New Cadence Deal

WarnerMedia has made a deal with New Cadence Productions that will give it Latinx comedy for mainstream English language viewers.

The deal gives WarnerMedia first-look at projects and stand-up comedy specials. WarnerMedia has made a commitment to develop new series and will sponsor the new HA Comedy Festival in San Antonio

“The NCP team understands how to tap into a vibrant yet virtually untapped talent pool and showcase ideas, stories and characters that will resonate with this underserved audience and appeal more broadly,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer for HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS and truTV.

New Cadence is headed by former telco exec Sol Trujillo, producer Jeff Valdez and media executive and investor Vincent Cordero.

“This agreement between WarnerMedia Entertainment and NCP is illustrative of the fact that the WarnerMedia family really ‘gets it,’ they understand what I have been calling the New Mainstream economy, which is being driven by the U.S. Latino cohort that accounts for $2.1 trillion in GDP and almost one quarter of all people under 34 in the U.S.,” said Trujillo.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We will be creating content that successfully crosses over to all audiences,” said Valdez. “Our stories will be aspirational, humorous and create a sense of normalcy for US Latinos, as part of America’s New Mainstream. This new relationship between WarnerMedia Entertainment and NCP will give us a wide-reaching platform to bring premium content to the forefront.”