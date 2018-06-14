WAPA Back on DirecTV

WAPA TV and WAPA Deportes are back on DIRECTV Puerto Rico.

That is according to a representative of the broadcaster, who said the two sides have reached a multi-year agreement to end their retransmission consent dispute.

The channels had been off DirecTV since May 4 after they could not agree to a renewal.

"WAPA has been Puerto Rico's ratings leader for nine consecutive years, and we're pleased to have reached a new agreement with DirecTV," said Alan J. Sokol, president of WAPA owner Hemisphere Media. "We have a longstanding relationship with WAPA and WAPA Deportes in service of the local Puerto Rico community, " said Juan Davila, VP and GM of AT&T Puerto Rico/USVI (AT&T owns DirecTV).