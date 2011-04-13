Walden Warning: Content-Controlling Viewers Should 'ScareHeck' Out Of Cable

Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) said Wednesday that consumers

would ultimately settle the debate over the rights to move TV programming to

smaller screens (like, say, cable programming to iPads), and he thinks it will

be by becoming their own programmers.

He said he thinks the people now creating their own audio

playlists will start doing that for video as well.

"Eventually [consumers] will create their own lineup of

shows the way they want them. That ought to scare the heck out of you," he

told is American Cable Association audience. He said that ultimately the

delivery platforms for programming will change so that it will be available

on iPads and other tablets" because consumers and market forces

will dictate it.

Currently, there is a fight in that marketplace over whether

cable operators--notably Time Warner Cable--can stream channels other devices

in the home like iPads. TWC says yes, some programmers say no, but Walden

deferred that decision to Judiciary, which oversees copyright.

Walden said that interplay of consumers and market

forces could be "brutal to industries along the way," adding

ominously: "There aren't many blacksmith shops around anymore. I think

ultimately that is where it ends up."

He said his Subcommittee will try to do the right thing,

make sure the market works effectively.