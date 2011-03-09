Walden toGive Congressional Keynote at ACA Summit

The American Cable Association has snagged House

Communications Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) to give the

congressional keynote speech at its annual summit in Washington.

According to ACA, it has almost a dozen members in Walden's

district. Just Wednesday, Walden read a letter from a small cable operator in Oregon,

Bend Broadband, criticizing the FCC's new network neutrality regs, which Walden

and fellow Republicans are trying to invalidate.

"Chairman Walden, as a small businessman and former

radio station owner, has a keen understanding of the needs of the independent

cable community and its longstanding support for communications policies that

promote choice and competition in hometown America,"

said ACA President Matthew Polka.

The summit is April 11-13 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. Walden

will speak April 13 at 8 a.m. FCC

Commissioner Mignon Clyburn will deliver the FCC keynote April 12.