Walden: This, Too, Shall Not Pass

In advance of the floor debate on the Save the Internet Act, House Republicans blasted what they said was an effort "take over the internet with heavy-handed regulation."

That came in a press conference Tuesday (April 9), at which Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), ranking member of the House Energy & Commerce Committee reminded his audience that Republicans have offered up bills that prevent blocking, throttling and paid prioritization.

But as to the Democrat-backed act that uses Title II common carrier authority to restore not only those rules, but a general conduct standard that gets at other conduct not covered by the rules, he said flatly: "This bill will not get to the President’s desk and signed."

It will have to pass the House first, then the Senate, the latter considered a tall order at best.