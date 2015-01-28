Walden to Keynote Free State Telecom Conference

Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), chair of the House Communications Subcommittee, will deliver the keynote address at the Seventh Annual Telecom Policy Conference of the Free State Foundation.

Also speaking at the conference will be a bipartisan majority of FCC commissioners, former chairwoman Mignon Clyburn and Republican members Ajit Pai and Michael O’Rielly.

The conference will be held March 19 at the National Press Club in Washington. Topics of discussion will include net neutrality, a Communications Act rewrite, spectrum auctions, universal service reform, preemption of municipal broadband and FCC reform.

Free State is a nonprofit free market think tank.