Walden to Keynote ACA Summit

House Energy & Commerce Committee chair Greg Walden (R-Ore.) will be a keynote speaker at the American Cable Association's annual ACA Summit.



Walden, who is a familiar face at the conference, will be speaking at a morning session on March 22. He joins a powerful speaker lineup that includes the current FCC chair, Ajit Pai, and House Communications Subcommittee chair Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.).



"It is an honor to have chairman Walden address our members during this Anniversary Summit," said ACA president Matt Polka. "For nearly 20 years, ACA members have been privileged to work with an experienced legislator such as chairman Walden to help deploy advanced communications services and broadband throughout our country.



"As a former small businessman himself, Rep. Walden knows firsthand the unique challenges faced by ACA's members to provide the best broadband service in smaller markets and rural areas," Polka added.



Walden formerly owned radio stations in Oregon.



The ACA Summit is at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Washington March 20-22, kicking off with a 25th anniversary dinner at the U.S. Institute of Peace March 20.