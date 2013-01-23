Walden: FCC Title II Move Would Disrupt Relationship With Congress

If the FCC were to try to classify Internet access service

under title II common carrier regs, it would be a "major disruption in the

relationship between Congress and the FCC," House Communications

Subcommittee Greg Walden (R-Ore.) warned Wednesday. "I hope they would not

proceed down that path."

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Wednesday,

Walden was responding to a question about what the FCC would do if a federal

court overturned the FCC's current open Internet rules. While the FCC did not

pursue Title II classification in that compromise order, the docket remains

open and Walden, along with a number of other Republicans and industry execs, believe

that is so it remains an option if the court rules in favor of Verizon's

challenge to the rules.

He said for the FCC to classify the Internet as a common

carrier would open the door for states to do the same thing.

On Tuesday, Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), ranking member of

the subcommittee, said that if the court were to overturn the rules, shewould be ready with a bill "clarifying" that the FCC had

authority to enforce an open Internet.

Walden said Wednesday no bill to give the FCC power to regulate

the Internet would come out "on his watch." He said that was part of

the problem the country was having at the December ITU telecom treaty

conference in Dubai with international efforts to regulate the Internet. He

talked about others pointing to the FCC's net neutrality rules as an example of

the U.S. getting involved "at some level" of managing and regulating

the Internet.

On that subject, Walden said that the subcommittee would

hold a joint hearing Feb. 5 with the Terrorist and Trade Subcommittee of the

Foreign Affairs on Internet regulation in the wake of that conference -- the

U.S. declined to sign on to the treaty due to Internet-related language.

That will be the subcommittee's first hearing of the new

Congress, he said, likely followed by ones on the new FirstNet interoperable

broadband emergency network being funded by broadcaster incentive auction

proceeds. He said an auction oversight hearing, likely dealing at least in part

with guard bands, would follow sometime during the reply comment period on the

FCC's framework for those auctions. Comments are due Friday, Jan. 25, with

replies due mid-March.

Walden said the subcommittee would continue to look at tech

issues, broadband subsidies, and video distribution, though he deferred on a

question about retrans at the end of the news conference as he hastened to cast

a floor vote.