Walden: FCC Reform Markup Planned for Feb. 7

A bill that would put a shot clock on FCC

decisions and institute numerous other process reforms is scheduled for a Feb.

7 markup in the Energy & Commerce Committee, according to Communications

and Technology Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.), who is looking for

FCC reform, in part, because he said Wednesday he is beginning to feel the

commission is becoming more of a "tool of the White House" than an

independent agency.

Also

look for his subcommittee to hold hearings on LightSquared, both the issue of GPS receiver standards and

how the broadband wireless network's plans got held up by government. Further

down the line, there are plans for Communications subcommittee hearings on

video--including Cable Act issues--audio and data, according to Walden, who

talked to reporters Wednesday to outline the subcommittee's priorities.

Walden

added the caveat that the Feb. 7 date could change, but says he wants to move a

bill forward "to bring more openness to the process at the FCC, he said,

to "give the public a portal into the Portals (the FCC's headquarters).

Walden

gave as an example of his frustration with the FCC the lag time between the

vote on Universal Service and the production of a final document.

"Oftentimes the FCC commissioner's process has been one of voting on

e-mails and press releases and not documents that are available to the

public," he said. Walden wants to put shot clocks on decisions and prevent

the FCC from using its public interest leverage on mergers "to achieve effects

in the marketplace that you don't statutorily have the right to do under your

rules. Any other context you would call that extortion. "He called that an

overreach. "If you want to change the marketplace do it in a rulemaking," he

added.

Walden,

who is a conferee on the payroll tax extension bill package that includes

spectrum incentive auction legislation, said he hopes the auctions will stay in

that bill, and said he expects it to given the multi-billion

"pay-for" it represents. The auctions are estimated to raise about

$16 billion for the treasury after compensating broadcasters and paying for an

emergency communications network. But he remains committed to retaining

provisions that prevent the FCC from putting conditions on the bidders for that

reclaimed broadcast spectrum, which Democrats remain strongly opposed to. He

also said the auctions would also generate between 300,000 and 700,000 jobs.

Walden

said it was not a certainty that auctions would stay in the bill, but said he

had "a very strong hand" and added that it was important that it do

so. He said that given the need to pay for the bill, he thought it would

"cause a problem" if that now $16.7 billion -- because it is a new

calendar year that has been some adjustment to the figure -- dropped out.

Walden

pointed out that the Democrats had four years to act on a spectrum bill when

they were in the majority, and four years to build out a public safety net. He

also said that in the prior Congress there was bipartisan agreement on

auctioning the D Block until the President changed his position on the D Block,

after which Rpe. Henry Waxman (D-Calif.), former chair of the full Energy &

Commerce Committee changed his position. He pointed out that the only one who

has been pure on the D block is FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, who still

believes in auctioning which is in the current law and "maybe the FCC can

move ahead with that auction since they have the authority."

At

the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Genachowski two weeks

ago was critical of the House version of the spectrum auction bill because of

its limits on the conditions the FCC could impose. Walden said he was

"caught off guard" by the criticism since he says his staff had been

working with the chairman's staff on some of the language "to make sure

that it did work effectively."

Walden

said he interpreted the chairman's remarks as saying that the bill wouldn't

work. "The Congressional Budget Office [which scored the auctions as

raising those billions] obviously has a different view of that because they

wouldn't have given us a score if they didn't think the auction would

work."

Walden

said he was beginning to lose a "little faith" in the commission,

"whose power derives from the U.S. Congress," because he said it was

beginning to feel like the FCC was "just another tool of the White

House."

Walden

defended the spectrum bills prohibition on the FCC placing conditions on bidder

eligibility. He said the FCC would still have the authority to take action

after an auction, applying a spectrum screen, even nullifying the auction

altogether if it determined there was too much concentration. He said, instead,

that the FCC wanted to pick winners and losers and that "three people down

at the Portals shouldn't be able to tell a company you don't have the right to

bid. He said the only reason he could think for the FCC chairman to be upset by

that provision disallowing bidding conditions, is that he wants to exclude one

or the other of the two major carriers from bidding. "I don't think that

is good public policy," he said. "They seem to want the authority to

say: "you don't get to play."

The FCC had no comment, but Wireless Bureau Chief Rick Kaplan has said that the FCC's goal is "that every carrier - big, medium, or small - that needs additional spectrum should have a meaningful chance to bid for it," and that the FCC needs the flexibility to structure the auction to attract enough bidders to get the big bucks Congress is looking for while keeping the market compettitive for companies big and small.

Walden

also said he did not understand the "collision" between LightSquared and the GPS industry. " I don't

understand a process where someone buys spectrum put forth by the FCC to use

for a purpose, only to discover later on you can't use what you bought because

of interference issues with another user outside your band. I am trying to

figure out how the cart got so far ahead of the horse. "

He

said he wants to hold hearings on how the process failed and on receiver

standards.