Walden:FCCNet RulesCould Lead To Google Regs

House

Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) said Wednesday

that the FCC should not regulate Google's business any more than it should

ISPs.

That

came in opening remarks in the Communications Subcommittee legislative hearing

on a resolution to invalidate the FCC's new network neutrality regulations.

Upton,

who along with Communications Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.)

strongly backs the resolution, said that if the FCC's rules were allowed to

stand, logic would lead to the commission ultimately regulating Google and

others. The FCC regs do not currently apply to applications and other

content providers.

But Upton

said that Google engages in subjective prioritization that affects traffic and

can financially impact Websites, which are among the arguments for the FCC

mandating nondiscrimination by ISPs, as it does in the new regs, subject to

reasonable network management.

"Should

the FCC be determining whether Google is engaged in unreasonable

discrimination? Is Google's traffic management reasonable? Would it be

appropriate for the government to intervene because of the possibility of

future harm, without any analysis of a current problem or market power?,"

he asked. His answer was no. "I think not - not for Google, or anyone

else."

Cable

operators agree that regs are not needed, but the National Cable &

Telecommunications Association (NCTA) has also argued that if the FCC

imposed any regs, it should have done so on both rather than singling out ISPs

for special treatment.

In arguing

for the regs Wednesday, Walden cited a commentary by "grandfather of

the Internet" and former FCC Chief Technologist David Farber that the

FCC's new rules "will sweep broadband ISPs, and potentially the entire

Internet, into the Big Tent of Regulation."

Walden

said blocking the rules was not just about the Internet, but the FCC's wider

authority. "FCC's underlying theory of authority would allow the

commission to regulate any interstate communication service on barely more than

a whim and without any additional input from Congress," he said. "I do not want

to cede such authority to the FCC."

Democrats

on the committee, led by former Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Henry

Waxman (D-Calif.), said there was a disconnect between the facts and Republican

efforts to block the rules. He said he had heard from economists who have

backed the rules, pointed out that broadband providers did not oppose them--the

National Cable & Telecommunications Association, which helped negotiate the

compromise regs, has said it supports them, at least as preferable to tougher

regs. He also pointed to a consumer survey released Tuesday

finding the respondents backed the regs. "But none of these facts seem to

matter," he said.

Waxman

warned that the rule blocking effort was a distraction from more important telecom

issues like freeing up spectrum, creating a public safety communications

network and reforming the Universal Service Fund. All those are on the FCC's

docket.

Ranking

subcommittee member Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), whose district includes numerous

content and app companies pushing for net neutrality regs, also pointed out

that stakeholders like the NCTA and AT&T do not see the regs as

menacing. She also pointed to what she said was a flood of letters from

religious leaders, consumer groups and high tech associations opposing the

resolution to block the regs.

She

warned that the resolution would create uncertainty about FCC authority beyond

the order itself, and could affect its ability to promote pubic safety and

protect against online privacy violations and piracy. She said the rules were

necessary to prevent blocking access and unreasonable discrimination and

consumers and businesses being told what sources of content they can access.