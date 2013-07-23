Walden: FCC Must Get Both Broadband, Broadcast Parts of Incentive Auction Right

In his opening statement for Tuesday's hearing on the FCC's

incentive auctions, House Communications Subcommittee chairman Greg Walden

(R-Ore.) said the key to getting the auction right for broadcasters and

wireless companies is that broadcasters exiting the business should get market

value for their stations, that broadcasters remaining in the businesses get

certainty about their continued viability, and that wireless companies be

"courted as participants not subjected to economic manipulation."

Walden said that certainty for broadcasters means they will

not be interfered with by stations in Canada and Mexico, and that the FCC

should take into account unique challenges like those of low-power translators,

which boost TV signals over tough terrain to hard-to-reach places.

Walden warned the FCC against auction conditions that

discourage participation under the guise of engineering an ostensibly pro-competitive

outcome. "Recently, some have suggested that the FCC can place

restrictions on auction participation without any adverse impact on auction

proceeds. Let me be clear: it would be folly at best for the FCC to think that

it could know better than a true market-based auction the maximum amount the

auction could raise," he said.

Those include a group of Senators, who last week wrote the

FCC to advise it that such conditions were not inconsistent with a competitive

auction. The Department of Justice has also come out in favor of local market

spectrum limits that could limit the bidding in some areas by the largest

carriers.

"A carefully crafted auction that recognizes the value

of participation and has the humility to let the market decide the value of

spectrum will best serve all of the goals of the legislation," Walden

says.

Walden also put in a plug for a band plan backed

by the National Association of Broadcasters, Verizon and AT&T. "I am encouraged

that a large portion of the industry -- and broadcasters -- seems to be

coalescing around a band plan that promotes competition and maximizes auction

proceeds," he says. "I would like to have seen the FCC focus on these

aspects in their recent public notice on band plans."