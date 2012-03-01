Walden Creates Cybersecurity Working Group

House Communications Subcommittee Chair Greg Walden (R-Ore.) has named members of a new, bipartisan working group on cybersecurity and has scheduled the next in a series of hearings on the subject, on "Cybersecurity: The Pivotal Role of Communications Networks," for March 7.



The working group will be co-chaired by subcommittee vice-chair Lee Terry (R-Neb.) and ranking member Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), with Walden serving as an ex officio member.



Other members of the committee are Reps. Doris Matsui (D-Calif.), Bob Latta (R-Ohio), Michael Doyle (D-Pa.), and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). Eshoo had said at the first cybersecurity hearing a couple of weeks ago that the committee needed to get up to speed on the issue.



It has been a busy couple of weeks on the cybersecurity front, including the planned introduction Thursday (March 1) of a Republican-backed Senate bill, a Democrat-backed version two weeks ago, and FCC chairman Julius Genachowski's call for government-industry cooperation.