Walden to Chair NRCC
House Communications Subcommittee Chairman
Greg Walden (R-Ore.) was elected chairman of the National Republican
Congressional committee Tuesday, succeeding Pete Sessions (R-Texas). Walden can
remain chair of the subcommittee.
The
NRCC raises funds and provides other candidate services to elect Republicans to
the House.
Walden
conceded that the Republicans had suffered some losses in the House in the last
election -- those include Walden Communications subcommittee colleague Mary
Bono Mack (R-Calif.) -- but also pointed out that the House still had its
second largest majority since World War II.
Walden
said he believed he could grow that majority in 2014. "It can be done, and
we intend to do it, he said.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.