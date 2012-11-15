Walden to Chair NRCC

House Communications Subcommittee Chairman

Greg Walden (R-Ore.) was elected chairman of the National Republican

Congressional committee Tuesday, succeeding Pete Sessions (R-Texas). Walden can

remain chair of the subcommittee.

The

NRCC raises funds and provides other candidate services to elect Republicans to

the House.

Walden

conceded that the Republicans had suffered some losses in the House in the last

election -- those include Walden Communications subcommittee colleague Mary

Bono Mack (R-Calif.) -- but also pointed out that the House still had its

second largest majority since World War II.

Walden

said he believed he could grow that majority in 2014. "It can be done, and

we intend to do it, he said.