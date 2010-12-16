Walden To Chair House Communications Subcommittee

According to a tweet in Morse code from

former broadcaster Greg Walden (R-Ore.), he has been tapped (literally) to be

the next chairman of the House Communications & Internet Subcommittee.

Why in Morse code? Walden is a veteran amateur

radio operator and "it is a fun way to combine old and new forms of

communication" to deliver the news, said Press Secretary Andrew Whelan,

who said the official announcement from Energy & Commerce Committee

Chairman Fred Upton will be coming soon.

Upton spokesman Sean Bonyun confirmed the

pick and said the announcement of that and other subcommittee

chairmanships will be coming out momentarily.

Rep. Cliff Stearns, who has been ranking member of

the communications subcommittee, will head up the Oversight and Investigations

Subcommittee.

Rep. Mary Bono Mack (R-Calif.) will be chairing

the Trade & Commerce Subcommittee, according to a source.

Walden, one of the industry's strongest champions

on the House Energy & Commerce Committee, took a leave of absence from his

committee post to push for House reforms as leader of the GOP Congressional

Transparency Initiative.

He also headed up the transition team for the new House majority.

Shortly before that, Walden was among those highly

critical of the FCC for hiring law professor Stuart Benjamin as its first

distinguished scholar in residence. Benjamin had written, partly in jest he

said, that it would be in the public interest to regulate broadcasters out of

existence so their spectrum could be reclaimed for other uses. The part that

was not in jest did not sit well with Walden, who warned the FCC that it would

always leave the hanging question of whether an order relating to localism,

public interest obligations, or media ownership is necessary or simply aimed at

harming broadcasters.

Walden has long been a voice for broadcaster

concerns on the subcommittee, bringing the perspective of a station group

owner, though he has since sold his five radio stations.

Walden in the past has supported loosening media

ownership rules. He once said that if the FCC allowed XM and Sirius to

merge (it did), why not allow broadcasters to own more stations.

He has also commiserated with the industry over content crackdowns,

from threats to alcohol ads to pressure on TV violence, telling industry execs back

in 2007 that they have taken the rap for the 400 other available channels

because they are an easy target.