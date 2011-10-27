Walden Calls on White House to Block Net Neutrality Rules

House Communications Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) Thursday asked the White House to step in by "stopping the implementation of the FCC's net neutrality rules."



The FCC's network neutrality rules are scheduled to go into effect next month. In concert with Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.), Walden wrote the president, saying that the president has for the past year called for reviewing regs that would adversely impact jobs, the economy and innovation. "The net neutrality rules at best create uncertainty in the technology sector and at worst could hinder this vital economic engine from creating the jobs Americans need," they said.



Walden and Rogers were not preaching to the choir. The President made net neutrality a campaign platform and publicly praised the FCC's vote to approve what it billed as compromise regs.