Vox Recognizes WGAE

Vox Media, whose Web news outlets include Recode and The Verge, has agreed to recognize the Writers Guild of America as the union representative of its 400 editorial and video staffers.



“We’re thrilled that Vox Media has chosen to recognize the Vox Media Union and our decision to organize with the Writers Guild of America, East," said the Vox employees' organizing committee. "The company’s decision affirms what we have known since the start of our campaign: Across eight verticals, our colleagues overwhelmingly want the benefits and protections that come from union membership."



"We look forward to sitting down with Vox Media's progressive management to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement that reflects the unit's needs and aspirations and that ensures they continue to have a voice on the job," said WGAE executive director Lowell Peterson.



WGAE already represents a number of digital news outlets, including the Huffington Post, Gizmodo, Salon, Deadspin and MTV News.



"We have come to an agreement with the WGAE on which roles will be part of a WGAE collective bargaining unit at Vox Media," Vox said in a statement. "We'll be working with WGAE over the next week to finalize and sign a recognition agreement to voluntarily recognize the Vox Media Union. We look forward to working with union representatives and our employees to continue to make Vox Media the best modern media company."