Vote on Satellite Bill Expected in Senate Wednesday

Look for a vote on the satellite bill March 10 in the Senate

as part of a larger jobs bill, after which that larger bill will have to go to

conference in the House, according to a Senate Judiciary Committee

spokesperson. The vote is expected this

afternoon on the package of bill extensions of which the satellite

reauthorization is a part.

Rep. Rick Boucher (D-Va.) said last week he expected the

House would be able to pass the Satellite Television Extension and

Reauthorization Act (STELA) just as it passed out of the Senate, but individual

parts of the package can't be voted on separately, so it will have to go to

conference unless the House is willing to pass the whole package as is, which

the spokeswoman said is not considered likely at this point.

The blanket license allowing satellite operators to deliver

distant network-affiliated TV station signals to subscribers that can't

get a viewable version of the comparable local affiliate was extended last

month to March 28, its second extension from a Dec. 31 expiration date after

Congress twice failed to pass the bill.