Voice of America, Radio Free Europe Offer Experts on Marathon Suspects
After the leading suspects in the Boston Marathon bombing --
one already dead after a shootout -- were determined to have immigrated to the
U.S. from the North Caucasus region of Russia, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
and Voice of America sent out an email promoting execs there as experts on the
region.
In an email to journalists, the U.S. Government-funded
operations included contacts for a number of executives they said could provide
"insight into this unfolding story. Those included Aslan Doukaev, director
of RFE/RL's North Caucasus Service and Claire Bigg, who profiled the subjects
for RFE/RL's website.http://www.rferl.org/content/boston-bombing-tsar/24962891.html
Journalists interested in getting their input on
the story were advised to contact Karisue
Wyson in Washington or Emily Thompson
in Prague.
