Voice of America: Domestic Outlets Get Access to International Broadcasts

In a move that could provide some low-cost, high-quality

international news content to domestic cable and broadcast outlets, starting Tuesday

thousands of hours of international video and radio news content from the Voice

of America and Radio and TV Marti will become available for domestic

distribution for the first time.

Some of that content has been available on the Web, but not

in a high-resolution format suitable for framing in a TV picture. Now, thanks

to a change in law supported by the Broadcasting Board of Governors,

restrictions on domestic broadcast of that content will be lifted so that the

Voice of America can be a voice for America as well.

"News and information programs produced by BBG

journalists in 61 languages for people in more than 100 countries can also be

made available for broadcast within the United States," a BBG spokesperson

said. "Now we will be able to provide them with broadcast-quality audio

and video rather than referring them only to what's on the Web." That could

range from exclusive interviews to talk shows, documentaries and newscasts.

The move could be a boon to niche networks and broadcast

multicast channels targeting diverse populations. "Emigre communities --

many from areas in conflict -- will be able to access reliable news of their

home countries in their native languages," BBG says.

And the price is right. Because the content has already been

paid for with tax dollars, it will be available for reimbursable costs incurred

in making it available -- burning a DVD or changing a format -- although if

there is third-party content included that will have to be a separate

negotiation.

The target of the content is still other

countries that lack a free press, but the U.S. press that could use some free

content of their own in these tough economic times can now benefit, and the

American public "will be able to know what they are paying for with their

tax dollars," says BBG.