VOA Reporter Killed

Almigdad Mojalli, 34, a freelance journalist working for the Voice of America, was killed in an air raid Jan. 18 in Yemen.

He had been on assignment outside the rebel-held capital of Sanaa, VOA said. He had also worked for the U.N news agency, IRIN.

VOA said his reporting had been focused on "the human impact of the war and economic crisis in Yemen, often seeking out the most vulnerable victims."

"As a journalist and as a friend, he will be deeply missed," Heather Murdock, VOA Cairo correspondent, said on VOA's Web site.

"Almigdad Mojalli's terrible death highlights the extreme risks reporters face as they cover the fighting in Yemen," added Committee to Protect Journalist Middle East and North Africa program coordinator Sherif Mansour in a statement.

"All parties to this conflict must take every possible step to protect journalists trying to do their jobs."