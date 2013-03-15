Violent Media Could Get Hammered at House Hearing

The Republican-led House Appropriations Commerce, Justice,

Science and Related Agencies Subcommittee has scheduled a hearing

on Youth Violence Research next week that could prove problematic for

broadcasters pushing for parental education rather than government regulation

of the media.

The lone researcher witness recently blogged that the media

are in denial about the link between violence and media violence and

"might be reluctant to admit that they are marketing a harmful

product," likening them to tobacco companies.

The March 19 hearing features two witnesses: Subra Suresh,

director of

the National Science Foundation, and Dr. Brad J. Bushman, Ohio State

Communications professor and researcher. Bushman is notable for studies

challenging the "myth that violent media have a trivial effect on

aggression." The NSF studies cite him more than a dozen times and include

one of his co-written papers along with its study, which Bushman links to on

his website.

Subcommittee chair Frank Wolf (R-Va.) last month released an NSF

advisory committee Youth Violence report that identified violence media as

one of three major risk factors in mass shootings.

Wolf has said he thought President Barack Obama shouldhave focused more on violent media and mental health in his efforts after

the Sandy Hook school shootings to tackle the problem of real-world violence.

Among Bushman's blog postings for Psychology Today, according

to his website, is "Why

Do People Deny Violent Media Effects?". In it, he points to a study

positing that "heavy viewers of violent TV shows in first and third grade

were three times more likely to be convicted of criminal behavior by the time

they were in their 20s, and were significantly more likely to abuse their

spouses and assault others."

He also talks about denial in the entertainment industry:

"In 1972, the U.S. Surgeon General issued a warning about the harmful

effects of TV violence. Since then, the scientific evidence has grown even

stronger, but news reports claim less harm. Indeed, most Americans aren't even

aware that the U.S. Surgeon General issued a warning about TV violence in 1972,

perhaps because the mass media has not publicized it. The entertainment

industry might be reluctant to admit that they are marketing a harmful product,

much like the tobacco industry was reluctant to admit that cigarettes are

harmful."

In a report, "Media Violence and Youth

Violence," he says: "Educating parents about the research on violent

video games is also important," but calls it "an uphill battle,

however, because the source of news and information for parents is the mass

media, and the mass media are reluctant to report that violent media are

harmful."